Thai workers to get equal rights under new Japan job deal

Cabinet clears new Japan labour deal for Thai workers

The Cabinet has approved a draft Memorandum of Cooperation that will open the way for Thai workers to enter Japan under a new employment system designed to improve skills, strengthen worker protection and provide fairer labour rights.

Deputy government spokesperson Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn said on June 2 that the Cabinet had endorsed the draft MOC on the Employment for Skill Development programme between Thailand’s Ministry of Labour and relevant Japanese government agencies.





It also authorised the permanent secretary for labour and the director-general of the Department of Employment to sign the agreement.

The agreement is intended to support Japan’s new Employment for Skill Development, or ESD, system, which is scheduled to take effect on April 1, 2027.

The new framework is part of Japan’s wider plan to reshape the way it receives foreign workers, particularly in sectors facing persistent labour shortages.