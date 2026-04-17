Ekniti deepens China-Japan economic ties to boost Thailand’s future industries

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas continued to strengthen Thailand’s economic and investment ties during the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington, DC.
According to a Finance Ministry source, Ekniti held bilateral talks with China’s Finance Minister Lan Fo’an on April 15 to exchange views on the global economic situation and economic crisis, while also seeking to deepen bilateral cooperation.
Both sides agreed on the direction and opportunities for promoting future industries that both countries see as priorities. These include electric vehicles (EVs), artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and the green economy.
Lan also signalled clearly that future Chinese investment flows into ASEAN, including Thailand, would increasingly target high-technology industries, particularly the fast-growing digital technology sector.
On the same day, Ekniti also held bilateral talks with Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama to advance Thai-Japanese economic cooperation.
The discussion focused on sharing experience in boosting productivity, advancing economic reform, and accelerating regulatory improvements to create an ecosystem that supports the growth of new technologies.
A key strategic issue in the talks with Japan was how to respond to the challenges of a changing world. Both sides agreed on the urgent need to strengthen the competitiveness of Japan’s manufacturing base in Thailand as global industry shifts towards EVs and the green economy.
Katayama stressed that Japan places top priority on developing low-carbon industries, upgrading workforce skills, and channelling investment into advanced technologies in order to safeguard the long-term economic stability of both countries.