Ekniti deepens China-Japan economic ties to boost Thailand’s future industries

Both sides agreed on the direction and opportunities for promoting future industries that both countries see as priorities. These include electric vehicles (EVs), artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and the green economy.

Lan also signalled clearly that future Chinese investment flows into ASEAN, including Thailand, would increasingly target high-technology industries, particularly the fast-growing digital technology sector.

On the same day, Ekniti also held bilateral talks with Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama to advance Thai-Japanese economic cooperation.

The discussion focused on sharing experience in boosting productivity, advancing economic reform, and accelerating regulatory improvements to create an ecosystem that supports the growth of new technologies.