Special Cabinet meeting to review policy draft as Ekniti updates oil fund plan

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is due to lead a special Cabinet meeting on Monday night immediately after the new ministers are sworn in, with the session expected to focus on reviewing the government’s draft policy statement ahead of its submission to Parliament.

According to reports from Government House, the new Cabinet is scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony at 7pm on April 6 at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall, Dusit Palace. After that, Anutin is expected to chair a special Cabinet meeting at Santi Maitree Building, Government House.

The main purpose of the meeting is to allow the new Cabinet to acknowledge and review the draft policy statement that will be presented to Parliament on April 9-10. That step is regarded as the final constitutional procedure before the prime minister and his new ministers can exercise full governing authority.

The draft policy statement is reported to run to 19 pages and is divided into five broad areas: the economy; foreign affairs and security; society; disaster management and the environment; and public administration and legal reform.