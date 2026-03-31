New Cabinet set for April 6 oath, policy statement may start April 7

April 6 seen as the next key milestone

Anutin said he had been informally told by the Cabinet secretary that April 6 was the preliminary date for the oath-taking ceremony, although the final schedule still depends on formal notification from the Royal Household. He also said the new Cabinet was expected to meet immediately after the ceremony, signalling that the government wants to move quickly once ministers are formally sworn in.

Policy statement could follow from April 7

The government’s policy statement is expected to be presented to Parliament around April 7-9, according to Reuters, meaning the debate could begin as soon as the day after the swearing-in if the timetable holds. Anutin has said the administration is ready to proceed quickly after the oath, reinforcing expectations that the government wants to complete the transition without delay.