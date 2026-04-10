Ekniti says era of cheap oil is over, rules out fuel excise cut

But Ekniti stressed that not every measure being proposed is the right one for Thailand. Addressing calls for an excise tax cut to lower fuel prices, he said such a move would offer little practical difference from using the Oil Fuel Fund, while carrying heavier consequences for the state’s finances.

Thailand, he noted, already has an Oil Fuel Fund mechanism that many other countries do not. That fund should therefore be used first to cushion price pressures. By contrast, fuel excise tax revenue remains an important source of funding for other national priorities, including hospitals, patients, doctors, nurses and rising healthcare costs.

For that reason, he said, the government cannot afford to use up fiscal resources in a way that weakens its ability to support the public elsewhere. Every available tool must be deployed carefully, with limited resources directed where they are most needed and where they can deliver the greatest value.

Ekniti said the government would therefore focus on targeted relief rather than broad-based tax cuts. A special Cabinet meeting is scheduled for April 11 to consider support measures for transport operators, who are among the first groups to be hit by higher fuel costs and whose expenses feed directly into consumer prices.

Further assistance is also being prepared for vulnerable groups through the state welfare card system, as well as for fishermen affected by higher fuel costs for offshore operations and farmers facing expensive fertiliser. He said the aim is to contain the crisis before it spreads further, while preserving enough fiscal room to support other groups if conditions worsen.