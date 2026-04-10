Middle East war scenarios send Thailand GDP outlook tumbling

Scenario 3: Prolonged war and global downturn (6–9 months)



A prolonged conflict lasting six to nine months, potentially extending to November 2026, would likely trigger a full-scale confrontation involving Iran and its allies against the US and Israel.

Energy supply from the Middle East would struggle to recover even after the conflict ends, pushing oil prices to US$135–145 per barrel. The global economy could slide into a severe downturn, with widespread supply chain disruptions, trade fragmentation and shortages of both energy and food.

In this case, Thailand’s economy would slow sharply, with GDP growth dropping to just 0.2% and inflation surging to 5.8%.

Scenario 4: Full-scale global conflict



The most severe scenario involves a broader war drawing in major powers such as Europe, China and Russia. This would lead to prolonged global recession, widespread shortages, and the risk of conflict spilling into other regions.

Under such conditions, authorities say it would be impossible to reliably forecast oil prices, inflation or economic growth.

Rising risk of stagflation

Danucha warned that the impact of the conflict extends beyond oil prices, feeding into higher costs for consumer goods and eroding purchasing power. As demand weakens while inflation rises, the risk of stagflation becomes increasingly pronounced.

Supply chain disruptions are also expected to intensify, particularly shortages of key raw materials such as plastic pellets, which could further strain production and industrial activity in the months ahead.

Policy focus shifts to cost-of-living support

In response, policymakers are urging a shift away from broad economic stimulus towards targeted cost-of-living relief measures. Danucha said traditional stimulus policies may be less effective under current conditions, and support should instead focus on sustaining household demand during the downturn.

He also stressed the importance of clear government communication to help the public prepare for prolonged economic pressure, noting that the conflict’s effects are likely to ripple across multiple sectors throughout the year.

Finance Ministry acknowledges risks

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Finance Ministry, said the Fiscal Policy Office shares the NESDC’s assessment that Thailand faces a real risk of stagflation — where inflation rises even as economic growth slows.

However, he noted that Thailand’s relatively low inflation base in recent years provides some buffer compared to countries already facing high inflation.

Authorities are closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, particularly tensions between Iran and the United States, as any easing could quickly relieve pressure on global oil prices.

The Finance Ministry is preparing to submit targeted fiscal measures to the Cabinet on April 11, 2026, including seven support schemes aimed at assisting those most affected by the energy crisis. These measures will include clearer timelines for implementation and compensation payments.

Additional support for vulnerable groups, particularly state welfare card holders, is also under consideration, with the possibility of increased assistance depending on available budget resources.

Economists and industry warn of slowdown signals

Thanavath Phonvichai, President of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said earlier projections had assumed GDP growth of around 2%, but the outlook now depends heavily on how long the conflict persists.

He estimates that if the war lasts one month, growth could reach 1.6%, while a duration of one to three months would see growth fall to between 1.0% and 1.5%. If the conflict drags on for more than six months, the economy could stagnate or even contract.

Meanwhile, Kriengkrai Thiennukul, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) has already revised GDP forecasts down to 1.2–1.6%.

He also highlighted a sharp drop in diesel consumption, from around 80 million litres per day to just 40–50 million litres since April 5, as a worrying indicator. While it may reflect cost-saving behaviour, it could also signal a significant slowdown in transport and logistics activity, a key driver of economic momentum.

Although Thailand has not yet entered stagflation, Kriengkrai warned that without effective management, prolonged instability could push the economy into that territory.