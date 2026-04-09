PM orders strict WFH for state agencies amid energy crisis

The Cabinet Secretariat has sent an urgent circular to all ministries ordering them to act on resolutions from the special Cabinet meeting on April 6, 2026, with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul pressing state agencies to strictly enforce Work from Home arrangements and allow Work from Anywhere where necessary to cut fuel use during the energy crisis, according to a Government House source.
The directive says government bodies must turn the policy into concrete action quickly and set an example for the public.
Under the order, central, provincial and local agencies are told to strictly follow the March 10, 2026 Cabinet resolution on remote working to save resources and fuel.
The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Digital Government Development Agency, the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Bureau of the Budget and the Office of the Council of State have been tasked with helping agencies that still face obstacles in putting the policy into practice.
The directive also calls for an urgent review of the Prime Minister’s Office Regulation on Official Vehicles B.E. 2523 (1980) so that state vehicle procurement better reflects current energy conditions and future transport technology.
It says the revised rules should give agencies broader options, including electric vehicles and hydrogen-powered vehicles, to improve fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact.
Another part of the order tells the Ministry of Public Health to urgently strengthen Thailand’s medicine and medical-supplies security, while accelerating regulatory changes so that Thai-made drugs and medical products are used as much as possible. The aim is to reduce dependence on imports and limit the risk of shortages, transport disruption and other fallout from the energy crisis.
The tougher push builds on the Cabinet’s March 10 energy-saving measures, which officially told government agencies and state enterprises to intensify energy-saving steps, curb overseas study trips and observe Work from Home arrangements, except where agencies still had to maintain direct public services. Official Cabinet records said the move was driven by a sharp rise in global fuel and LNG prices linked to the fighting in the Middle East and the need to shield the public and the wider economy from the impact.
The Prime Minister said on April 6 that Thailand was being hit by a global crisis and remained vulnerable because roughly half of its energy imports came from the Middle East. He urged not only state agencies but also the public and private sector to save energy through measures such as Work from Home, Work from Anywhere, greater use of public transport and carpooling. Separately, Public Health officials said in March that essential medicines and critical medical supplies remained available for at least three months, while inventories of priority items were being closely monitored.