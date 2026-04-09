PM orders strict WFH for state agencies amid energy crisis

Medicine security added to the response

Another part of the order tells the Ministry of Public Health to urgently strengthen Thailand’s medicine and medical-supplies security, while accelerating regulatory changes so that Thai-made drugs and medical products are used as much as possible. The aim is to reduce dependence on imports and limit the risk of shortages, transport disruption and other fallout from the energy crisis.

March energy-saving order now tightened

The tougher push builds on the Cabinet’s March 10 energy-saving measures, which officially told government agencies and state enterprises to intensify energy-saving steps, curb overseas study trips and observe Work from Home arrangements, except where agencies still had to maintain direct public services. Official Cabinet records said the move was driven by a sharp rise in global fuel and LNG prices linked to the fighting in the Middle East and the need to shield the public and the wider economy from the impact.

The Prime Minister said on April 6 that Thailand was being hit by a global crisis and remained vulnerable because roughly half of its energy imports came from the Middle East. He urged not only state agencies but also the public and private sector to save energy through measures such as Work from Home, Work from Anywhere, greater use of public transport and carpooling. Separately, Public Health officials said in March that essential medicines and critical medical supplies remained available for at least three months, while inventories of priority items were being closely monitored.