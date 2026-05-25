Unlocking Thailand’s THB221bn Myanmar Demographic: Study Warns Firms are Missing a New Purchasing Powerhouse

A landmark study by Happio reveals Thailand's four million Myanmar residents inject 221 billion baht annually into the economy, altering the retail landscape.

The Myanmar consumer segment in Thailand is rapidly emerging as a lucrative new "Blue Ocean" retail market that domestic brands are largely overlooking, despite accelerating saturation across the country’s traditional consumer base.

According to a comprehensive new market intelligence report titled "The Myanmar Market in Thailand 2026: Surpassing 221 Billion Baht" published by consultancy firm Happio, Thailand is currently home to more than four million Myanmar nationals. Crucially, their financial circulation within the formal Thai economy has reached an unprecedented ฿221 billion annually.

This aggregate expenditure represents approximately 65 per cent of the total collective income earned by the diaspora inside the country.

The data underscores an historic macroeconomic transition. Once viewed by corporate strategy departments purely as a source of low-cost manual labour, the demographic has evolved into a sophisticated consumer segment with genuine disposable income, distinct lifestyle preferences, and formidable purchasing power across multiple retail sectors.



