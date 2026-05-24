NESDC maintains 2026 Thai growth forecast amid high uncertainty

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has maintained its 2026 Thai economic growth forecast at 1.5-2.5%, with a midpoint of 2%.

Although the Thai economy expanded by 2.8% in the first quarter, accelerating from 2.5% in the fourth quarter of the previous year, uncertainty remains very high for the rest of 2026.

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Minister of Finance, said first-quarter growth was satisfactory, particularly total investment, which rose 9.9%, and private investment, which expanded by more than 10.1%.

Exports also continued to grow at a good pace.

However, the economy in the next phase would be affected by inflationary pressures as goods prices gradually adjust in line with higher oil costs.

The global economy also faces risks, as reflected in sharply higher long-term bond yields in several countries, especially the United States, amid concerns that inflation will increase after a sharp rise in oil prices.