NESDC maintains 2026 Thai growth forecast amid high uncertainty

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has maintained its 2026 Thai economic growth forecast at 1.5-2.5%, with a midpoint of 2%.
Although the Thai economy expanded by 2.8% in the first quarter, accelerating from 2.5% in the fourth quarter of the previous year, uncertainty remains very high for the rest of 2026.
Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Minister of Finance, said first-quarter growth was satisfactory, particularly total investment, which rose 9.9%, and private investment, which expanded by more than 10.1%.
Exports also continued to grow at a good pace.
However, the economy in the next phase would be affected by inflationary pressures as goods prices gradually adjust in line with higher oil costs.
The global economy also faces risks, as reflected in sharply higher long-term bond yields in several countries, especially the United States, amid concerns that inflation will increase after a sharp rise in oil prices.
The domestic economy will begin to face a “cost-of-living crisis” caused by higher goods prices, which could lead to a crisis of business closures and lower employment.
The government has sought to prevent the risk by launching the Thai Help Thai Plus programme to ease living costs for the public.
Danucha Pichayanan, Secretary-General of the NESDC, said the economy for the rest of this year, especially the second half, remains highly uncertain because this crisis stems from the situation in the Middle East.
The conflict involving the United States, Iran and Israel remains uncertain in terms of how it will end, while much energy infrastructure has been destroyed, meaning oil and energy prices are likely to remain at high levels for quite some time.
Amid the highly uncertain economic situation this year, the NESDC said there are four economic risks to monitor and six areas to which the government should give priority in managing the economy.
Key details are as follows:
To ensure that the Thai economy continues to move forward steadily, the NESDC proposed six macroeconomic policy management issues to which the government should give priority: