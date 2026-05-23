World Biodiversity Day: Doi Tung model turns forests into sustainable economic capital

Three global environmental mechanisms Thailand is driving

Thanit Kongkaew, director of sustainability at the Mae Fah Luang Foundation, said environmental management today is no longer limited to specific local areas.

The foundation has partnered with government agencies, including the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP), the Biodiversity-Based Economy Development Office (BEDO), and global academic institutions such as the National University of Singapore (NUS), to advance three key mechanisms that could reshape conservation in Thailand.

OECM areas under the 30x30 target

The foundation is pushing for Doi Tung and 11 community forests to be recognised as Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures, or OECMs. These are conservation areas outside formal protected zones.

The move supports the global target of conserving at least 30% of land and sea areas by 2030, with backing from the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People (HAC).

Biodiversity credits

In partnership with BEDO, the foundation is studying a biodiversity credit trading mechanism under the Terrasos standard from Colombia, with the aim of creating financial incentives for communities that protect forests.

CBD COP17 global platform

Thailand is preparing to present its community-science cooperation model at the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, or CBD COP17, in Yerevan, Armenia, in late 2026.



Expansion to mangrove ecosystems and business advisory services

Knowledge gained from mountain forests is now being applied to different ecosystems.

A project has been launched to create a biodiversity database and assess the economic value of mangrove forests covering more than 10,832 rai in Trang province. The project will run from 2025 to 2027 and involves cooperation between the government, academia and the private sector, including PTT and ONEP.

At the same time, businesses are under increasing pressure to adapt to tougher environmental standards.

This knowledge has therefore been developed into a Biodiversity Advisory Service, helping private companies design ecosystem restoration projects in areas where they operate.

Examples include a rewilding project in an industrial area of Chon Buri and a community water management project in Chiang Dao.

Mountains and forests are no longer merely green spaces. They are becoming a real and tangible form of capital — and a pathway for the economy of the future.