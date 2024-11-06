Doi Tung Development Project ‘a role model for the world’

Meanwhile, the Mae Fah Luang Foundation under Royal Patronage made a presentation on the progress of the Doi Tung Development Project over the past 36 years.

The foundation also revealed the progress on expansion of the collaboration between public, private and community sectors on developing careers and nature in 11 provinces, resulting in over 150,000 collaborators.

The Presidential Agency for International Cooperation of Colombia has chosen the Mae Fah Luang Foundation as a partner under the South-South Cooperation to encourage more biodiversity promotion projects.

The foundation CEO, Dispanadda Diskul, said this honour proved that the Doi Tung Development Project has been accepted as a guideline for developing the quality of life along with improving the environment. “This project of Thailand can be a role model for the world,” he said.