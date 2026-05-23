Thailand pushes UNESCO bid for Thai costume heritage status

Thailand and UNESCO are moving to deepen cooperation on culture, tourism, education and sustainable development, with Bangkok intensifying efforts to push “Thai costume” onto UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.





Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held talks with UNESCO Director-General Khaled Ahmed El-Enany Ali Ezz at UNESCO headquarters in Paris on May 22 at 3pm local time, five hours behind Thailand.

Government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the meeting followed discussions between the two sides at Government House in Bangkok on May 15 during the UNESCO chief’s first official visit to Thailand since taking office.

Anutin said he was pleased to meet the UNESCO director-general again and thanked him for the invitation to visit UNESCO headquarters in Paris. He said the exchange of visits reflected the close relationship and strong partnership between Thailand and UNESCO.

The UNESCO chief praised Thailand’s cooperation and role across several areas, while commending the Thai government’s commitment to expanding collaboration with UNESCO in a broader and deeper way.

He also acknowledged growing interest from Thailand’s private sector in participating in UNESCO-related initiatives, particularly in the area of sustainable tourism.