US suspends visas from three African countries over Ebola fears

The United States has suspended visa issuance for people who have travelled to South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) or Uganda within 21 days of entering the US, as Washington steps up measures to contain the spread of Ebola, Thansettakij reported, citing the Wall Street Journal.

The measure, reportedly detailed in an internal US State Department document, also covers US lawful permanent residents who recently visited the three countries, temporarily restricting their return to the United States.

The Trump administration is moving to respond to a rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak that international health officials have warned could become the worst in at least a decade. The outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain, for which no approved vaccine or treatment is currently available, according to the report.