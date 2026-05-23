Historic UN vote backs World Court climate ruling as US among eight opponents

US opposes resolution amid pro-fossil-fuel policy

One of the most closely watched aspects of the vote was the decision by the United States, the world’s largest historical greenhouse-gas emitter, to vote against the resolution.

The administration of President Donald Trump has again withdrawn the US from the Paris Agreement, reduced its role in international environmental cooperation and pursued policies supporting domestic oil and natural gas production.

Tammy Bruce, US deputy ambassador to the United Nations, said the resolution contained “inappropriate political demands” relating to fossil fuels. She also said Washington saw no basis for requiring the UN secretary-general to produce a further report on the legal issues raised by the resolution.

Before the vote, the Associated Press reported that the US administration had urged other countries to pressure Vanuatu to withdraw the resolution from consideration, but the effort was unsuccessful.

Apart from the US, major energy-producing countries including Saudi Arabia and Russia also voted against the measure, while Qatar and Nigeria abstained.



UN chief says states must protect their people

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said after the vote that the resolution showed governments have a duty to protect people from the worsening climate crisis.

He described the vote as “a powerful affirmation” of international law, climate justice, science and the responsibility of states to protect people from the escalating climate crisis.

The statement reflects the UN’s effort to frame climate change not only as an environmental issue, but also as a matter of human rights and international security.



Pacific island nations on the climate front line

For Vanuatu and other Pacific island nations, climate change is not merely a political issue but a threat to national survival.

Odo Tevi, Vanuatu’s ambassador to the United Nations, said before the vote that climate damage was already being felt, especially in coastal communities and island nations facing drought, crop failure and rising seas.

He said “the harm is real” and added that the states and peoples carrying the heaviest burden were often those that had contributed least to the problem.

Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu’s minister for climate change, said respect for the international rule of law was becoming increasingly important in the current global context, and that climate change should not be treated as an exception.

For decades, many Pacific island nations have faced coastal erosion, storm surges and the continuing loss of habitable land.



Tuvalu and the risk of disappearing from the world map

Tuvalu is one of the most frequently cited examples of this threat. The country has an average elevation of only around two metres above sea level.

Reports indicate that more than one-third of Tuvalu’s population has applied for climate migration visas to Australia, although only a limited number are approved each year.

Scientists project that by 2100, much of Tuvalu could be underwater at high tide if sea levels continue to rise on their current trajectory.

Meanwhile, Nauru has begun selling passports to wealthy foreigners to raise funds for climate adaptation and possible future relocation plans.

The situation shows how many countries are already facing direct economic and social costs from the climate crisis, including loss of housing, pressure on food security and migration challenges.



1.5C target slipping further out of reach

The 2015 Paris Agreement set a shared global goal of limiting the rise in average global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a target often captured in the slogan “1.5 to stay alive”.

However, many climate scientists warn that the world is moving closer to the point where keeping that target within reach may no longer be possible, even with faster emissions cuts.

The World Meteorological Organization’s latest State of the Global Climate report said 2015-2025 were the hottest 11 years on record, with 2025 around 1.43C above the 1850-1900 average.

Scientists warn that if global temperatures rise beyond 1.5C, the risks from extreme weather will increase significantly, including heatwaves, floods, droughts and wildfires.



Implications for governments, business and international law

Although the UN resolution is not directly enforceable, it could increase political, legal and economic pressure on major emitting countries and energy companies.

Many observers expect the ICJ advisory opinion to be cited more frequently in future climate litigation, including cases demanding faster emissions cuts by governments or accountability from major energy companies.

Businesses could also face growing pressure from investors and consumers to accelerate the transition to clean energy and disclose greenhouse-gas emissions more transparently.

Vishal Prasad, director of Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change, one of the key groups behind the push for the ICJ opinion, described the vote as a commitment to “making it a reality”.

While the resolution will not immediately change national policies, the UN endorsement is being viewed as an important signal that climate change is shifting from a policy target into a clearer framework of legal responsibility under international law.