Severe Climate warning — ‘Super El Niño’ risk puts world on alert

The world is being urged to prepare for the possibility of a powerful El Niño event later this year, with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC - NOAA) warning that conditions in the Pacific are developing faster than scientists had initially expected.

The latest assessment has raised the likelihood that the event could intensify into what is widely described as a “Super El Niño” during the autumn or winter this year. According to the report, there is now a two-in-three chance that the event could reach either strong or very strong intensity.

The warning has prompted concern over major global impacts, including drought, heatwaves, flash floods and pressure on water supplies.





What is El Niño and how does it affect the world?

El Niño is a natural climate cycle that begins when waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean become warmer than usual, altering wind patterns in the atmosphere.

Few regions of the world can avoid its effects. Some areas face drought and severe heatwaves, which can fuel wildfires and water shortages. Others may see heavier rainfall and sudden flooding.

El Niño can also suppress storm formation during the Atlantic hurricane season. Most importantly, it acts as an extra driver of global temperatures, which are already elevated by human-induced climate change.