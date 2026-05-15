Sihasak meets Iranian foreign minister, hopes for Middle East peace and Hormuz reopening

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who is visiting New Delhi, India, to attend the meeting of foreign ministers from BRICS and partner countries, on Friday held bilateral talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Sihasak said after the meeting that the Iranian foreign minister had briefed him on the outcome of Iran’s talks with the United States, saying progress had been good. Several issues had been settled, although a number of matters remained unresolved.
He said Iran hoped the United States and Israel would remain committed to peace so that the conflict could be brought to an end.
Sihasak also reiterated Thailand’s concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. He expressed hope that if negotiations can end the conflict, progress will be made towards reopening the strait.
However, he acknowledged that this would have to proceed gradually, as many vessels remain stranded. He said he believed Oman and Iran would eventually have to jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz, with an emphasis on freedom of navigation and maritime safety.
Around seven to eight Thai vessels are listed as being stranded, while two to three vessels have been able to pass through. However, Thailand still has to wait for negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.
Sihasak added that during his earlier visit to Oman, he had been informed that Iran needed humanitarian assistance in the form of medicines. He therefore told the Iranian foreign minister that Thailand was ready to provide support and would soon send humanitarian aid through Oman.
The New Delhi meeting serves as a precursor to the BRICS leaders' summit scheduled for the second half of the year, where the bloc is expected to further formalise its role as a counterweight to Western influence.