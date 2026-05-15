Sihasak meets Iranian foreign minister, hopes for Middle East peace and Hormuz reopening

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who is visiting New Delhi, India, to attend the meeting of foreign ministers from BRICS and partner countries, on Friday held bilateral talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Sihasak said after the meeting that the Iranian foreign minister had briefed him on the outcome of Iran’s talks with the United States, saying progress had been good. Several issues had been settled, although a number of matters remained unresolved.

He said Iran hoped the United States and Israel would remain committed to peace so that the conflict could be brought to an end.

Sihasak also reiterated Thailand’s concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. He expressed hope that if negotiations can end the conflict, progress will be made towards reopening the strait.