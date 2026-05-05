El Niño impact puts 41 Thai provinces at risk of water shortages

Thailand is facing the risk of water shortages after its “source water” reserves, stored supplies used during the dry season, declined due to climate change and El Niño.
Data from water agencies indicate risk areas across the country, while the Thailand Environment Institute (TEI) says systemic adaptation under Thailand’s National Adaptation Plan (NAP) must be accelerated to cope with a situation likely to become more severe.
The United Nations (UN) said the world was moving towards “global water bankruptcy” because water resources were being used beyond the capacity of ecosystems.
Key data include:
The situation reflects the long-term connection between water resources, ecosystems and food security.
Thailand faces multidimensional water shortage risks nationwide
The Office of the National Water Resources estimates that, in the 2025/2026 dry season, Thailand faces risks in several areas, including:
Areas under watch include eastern Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan, where seawater intrusion could affect tap-water production.
Based on information from the Thailand Environment Institute (TEI), responding to the water crisis must proceed in line with Thailand’s National Adaptation Plan (NAP), covering four main areas:
The tight water situation is likely to have wide-ranging impacts.
People may face uncertainty in accessing clean water, the agricultural sector risks lower yields, while businesses, especially water-intensive industries, may face resource constraints.
For the state sector, water management efficiency must be improved in both the short and long term to cope with fluctuations that are becoming more frequent and severe.
TEI data indicate that the current water crisis reflects the limits of resources that can no longer be used without constraint.
Changing water-use behaviour and managing resources efficiently are therefore important factors in reducing future risks.