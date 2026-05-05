El Niño impact puts 41 Thai provinces at risk of water shortages

Thailand is facing the risk of water shortages after its “source water” reserves, stored supplies used during the dry season, declined due to climate change and El Niño.

Data from water agencies indicate risk areas across the country, while the Thailand Environment Institute (TEI) says systemic adaptation under Thailand’s National Adaptation Plan (NAP) must be accelerated to cope with a situation likely to become more severe.

UN warns world is moving towards “water bankruptcy”

The United Nations (UN) said the world was moving towards “global water bankruptcy” because water resources were being used beyond the capacity of ecosystems.

Key data include:

70% of the world’s major groundwater sources have seen permanent declines in water levels, affecting nearly 2 billion people.

Wetlands worldwide have decreased by 4.1 million square kilometres.

Glaciers worldwide have shrunk by more than 30% since 1970.

About 50% of global food production is in areas where water sources are unstable.

The situation reflects the long-term connection between water resources, ecosystems and food security.

Thailand faces multidimensional water shortage risks nationwide

The Office of the National Water Resources estimates that, in the 2025/2026 dry season, Thailand faces risks in several areas, including:

Risk of shortages for domestic use and consumption in 41 provinces.

Risk of agricultural water shortages in 12 provinces.

Water quality risks in 22 major river basins.

Areas under watch include eastern Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan, where seawater intrusion could affect tap-water production.