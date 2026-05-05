Bangkok faces heavy rain, gusty winds as North, Northeast see more rain

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Tuesday (May 5, 2026) that Bangkok and its vicinity would see heavy rain, gusty winds and thundershowers covering 40% of the area, while rainfall was expected to increase in the North and Northeast.
Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand is forecast to experience thundershowers, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain, as a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China continues to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains hot.
People in these areas are advised to be aware of thunderstorms and gusty winds by avoiding open areas, large trees, weak structures, and unstable billboards.
Farmers are advised to reinforce fruit trees and prepare measures to prevent possible damage to crops and livestock, while also taking care of their health during changing weather conditions.
In the South, isolated thundershowers are forecast as easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
From Wednesday (May 6) to Friday (May 8, 2026), the South is expected to see more rain and isolated heavy rain as an easterly wave covers the lower South.
People in the South are advised to beware of heavy rain.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are forecast to be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas.
Boat operators should proceed with extra caution and avoid areas with thundershowers.
Bangkok and vicinity
Northern region
Northeastern region
Central region
Eastern region
Southern region, east coast
Southern region, west coast