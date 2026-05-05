Bangkok faces heavy rain, gusty winds as North, Northeast see more rain

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Tuesday (May 5, 2026) that Bangkok and its vicinity would see heavy rain, gusty winds and thundershowers covering 40% of the area, while rainfall was expected to increase in the North and Northeast.

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand is forecast to experience thundershowers, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain, as a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China continues to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains hot.

People in these areas are advised to be aware of thunderstorms and gusty winds by avoiding open areas, large trees, weak structures, and unstable billboards.