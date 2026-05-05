Bangkok faces heavy rain, gusty winds as North, Northeast see more rain

TUESDAY, MAY 05, 2026
Bangkok faces heavy rain, gusty winds as North, Northeast see more rain

Upper Thailand is forecast to see thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain, while the South is expected to see more rain from Wednesday (May 6) to Friday (May 8).

  • Bangkok and its vicinity are forecast to experience heavy rain, gusty winds, and thundershowers covering 40% of the area.
  • Rainfall is expected to increase in Thailand's North and Northeast regions, which are also predicted to have thundershowers and gusty winds.
  • The severe weather is caused by a high-pressure system from China clashing with hot conditions in upper Thailand.
  • The public and farmers in upper Thailand are advised to take precautions against potential damage from thunderstorms and strong winds.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Tuesday (May 5, 2026) that Bangkok and its vicinity would see heavy rain, gusty winds and thundershowers covering 40% of the area, while rainfall was expected to increase in the North and Northeast.

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand is forecast to experience thundershowers, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain, as a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China continues to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains hot.

People in these areas are advised to be aware of thunderstorms and gusty winds by avoiding open areas, large trees, weak structures, and unstable billboards.

Farmers are advised to reinforce fruit trees and prepare measures to prevent possible damage to crops and livestock, while also taking care of their health during changing weather conditions.

In the South, isolated thundershowers are forecast as easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

From Wednesday (May 6) to Friday (May 8, 2026), the South is expected to see more rain and isolated heavy rain as an easterly wave covers the lower South.

People in the South are advised to beware of heavy rain.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are forecast to be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas.

Boat operators should proceed with extra caution and avoid areas with thundershowers.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Tuesday (May 5, 2026) to 6am on Wednesday (May 6, 2026)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers covering 40% of the area, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-27°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 34-36°C.
  • Southerly winds: 10-20 km/h.

Northern region

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers covering 40% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet.
  • Minimum temperature: 21-27°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 34-39°C.
  • Southerly winds: 5-15 km/h.

Northeastern region

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers covering 30% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin.
  • Minimum temperature: 21-25°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 32-37°C.
  • Easterly winds: 10-20 km/h.

Central region

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers covering 40% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37°C.
  • Southerly winds: 10-20 km/h.

Eastern region

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers covering 40% of the area, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-27°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 33-37°C.
  • Southeasterly winds: 15-30 km/h.
  • Waves are forecast to be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas.

Southern region, east coast

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers covering 30% of the area, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 22-27°C. Maximum temperature: 33-37°C.
  • Southeasterly winds: 15-30 km/h.
  • Waves are forecast to be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas.

Southern region, west coast

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers covering 40% of the area, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 34-36°C.
  • Easterly winds: 10-30 km/h. Waves are forecast to be below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas.
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