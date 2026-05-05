Cost tsunami hits Thailand — energy shock ripples through key sectors

Thailand’s economy is being hit by what economists describe as a “cost tsunami”, as the Middle East conflict enters its third month following US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, driving up energy prices and placing pressure on both businesses and households.

The Bank of Thailand warned that the impact would fall most heavily on vulnerable groups, whose energy costs are rising significantly faster than their incomes. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which have less resilience than large corporations in terms of liquidity and technology, are also facing increasing pressure, particularly as crude oil, petrochemicals and urea fertilisers continue to face transport disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Amonthep Chawla, assistant managing director and head of research at CIMB Thai Bank, said rising diesel prices and transport costs were spreading across all goods, pushing up living costs and forcing households to tighten spending, which could weigh on the broader economy.

SMEs remain the most vulnerable group, as they are often unable to pass higher costs on to consumers. If the situation persists, it could escalate into a more severe economic problem.

Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, chief economist at Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group, said the cost surge is affecting key engines of Thailand’s economy.

Tourism has been hit by flight suspensions on Middle East routes, while higher fuel costs have pushed up airfares, which could result in fewer visitors in 2026 compared with 2025.