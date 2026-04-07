Commerce lifts 2026 inflation forecast as energy prices start to bite

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has raised its 2026 inflation forecast to 1.5-2.5%, with a midpoint of 2%, after consumer prices in March fell for a 12th consecutive month but showed signs of a slower decline as energy risks begin feeding into the outlook.





Nantapong Jiralertpong, director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said headline inflation in March 2026 slipped 0.08% year on year, extending the negative run to a full year. However, he said the pace of decline had eased, even as conflict in the Middle East and attempts to shut the Strait of Hormuz disrupted oil and key goods transport, driving global crude prices higher.

He said domestic retail fuel prices were still partly shielded in March by government price-control measures during the first half of the month, while lower electricity charges continued to ease living costs. Most goods sold during the period also remained older inventory, meaning the impact of higher energy costs had yet to fully pass through to retail prices.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, however, continued to edge higher, led by non-alcoholic drinks and prepared food, while other goods and services had only a limited effect on overall inflation.