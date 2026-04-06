Four agencies to review inflation target before Songkran

Inflation back in range, but for the wrong reason

Although inflation has now moved back into the official 1-3% target range after previously staying below 1%, Winij said the rise had been driven mainly by the impact of war rather than by normal economic expansion.

That distinction matters, he indicated, because inflation fuelled by external shocks does not necessarily signal a healthier economy.

The FPO is concerned that if inflation continues to rise while other economic drivers weaken, the result could be a shift in household consumption behaviour that would hurt the broader economy rather than support it.

Winij said all relevant agencies therefore needed to urgently assess how long the crisis might last and how the economic impact was likely to unfold.

Medium-term fiscal plan to be reassessed

Looking further ahead, Winij said the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework would also need to be reviewed alongside the new economic scenarios.

That means fiscal planning will have to be recalibrated to reflect a potentially longer-lasting shock, rather than relying on earlier assumptions.

Thailand’s economic managers are reassessing the outlook as conflict-linked cost pressures, particularly on energy, have pushed inflation higher and increased concern about spillover effects on business activity, consumer spending and the wider economy. The latest review comes as policymakers try to determine whether the current disruption is a temporary shock or the start of a more prolonged period of economic strain.