Commerce says 4 modern trade stores are ready for Thai Help Thai

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce, said that Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, had instructed officials to inspect the readiness of modern trade retailers participating in the “Thai Help Thai” project, which is intended to help the public by easing the impact of higher living costs resulting from rising energy costs.
The ministry has joined hands with more than 19 partner organisations involved in the production and distribution of consumer goods to take part in the “Thai Help Thai: Reduce the Burden, Reduce the Cost of Living” project.
House Brand products and alternative brands (Second-tier Brand) will be sold at special prices averaging 25-58% off, covering more than 1,000 items, including consumer products such as soap, shampoo, detergent and toothpaste, as well as food items such as rice, sugar, fish sauce, vegetable oil, seasoning sauces, instant noodles and canned food.
The project will begin nationwide from April 1, 2026.
Today, officials visited four modern trade stores, the Makro Nakhon In branch, the Lotus's Nakhon In branch, the Tops Central Westgate branch and the GO Wholesale Rangsit branch, to inspect store readiness ahead of the project launch on April 1, 2026.
Poonpong said the four stores attract large numbers of shoppers buying consumer goods, have continuously offered special-price promotions, and carry their own House Brand products.
By joining the Ministry of Commerce’s Thai Help Thai project, they can reduce prices even further, helping ease the cost-of-living burden on the public.
After speaking with executives from all four stores, he said they had confirmed that they were 100% ready to join the project.
They have prepared no fewer than 1,000 essential everyday items for the scheme, including both House Brand products and alternative brands (Second-tier Brand), to be sold at special prices, and will keep restocking so that supplies do not run short.
It is therefore expected that the scheme will fully meet public demand.
House Brand products and alternative brands (Second-tier Brand) are on average 25-58% cheaper than regular branded products, and once included in the Thai Help Thai project, prices will be reduced even further.
He said he was confident that the Ministry of Commerce’s Thai Help Thai project would certainly help reduce living costs for the public.
Shoppers will be able to choose products according to their tastes and preferences, with a wide range of brands available.
House Brand products and alternative brands (Second-tier Brand), produced and sold by the country’s major operators, are all required to meet standards, be of good quality, be suitable for daily use and consumption, and be available at reasonable prices that people can easily afford, helping them save money.
Poonpong said the Ministry of Commerce believed that the “Thai Help Thai: Reduce the Burden, Reduce the Cost of Living” project would be an important mechanism for distributing low-cost goods to people nationwide and easing the impact of higher living costs.
At least 19 modern trade retailers, suppliers and others are taking part in the project.
The public can look for Thai Help Thai signs displayed at participating stores and buy consumer goods at special prices.
The ministry expects the project to help reduce living costs in a concrete and tangible way.