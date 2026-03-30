Commerce says 4 modern trade stores are ready for Thai Help Thai

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce, said that Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, had instructed officials to inspect the readiness of modern trade retailers participating in the “Thai Help Thai” project, which is intended to help the public by easing the impact of higher living costs resulting from rising energy costs.

The ministry has joined hands with more than 19 partner organisations involved in the production and distribution of consumer goods to take part in the “Thai Help Thai: Reduce the Burden, Reduce the Cost of Living” project.

House Brand products and alternative brands (Second-tier Brand) will be sold at special prices averaging 25-58% off, covering more than 1,000 items, including consumer products such as soap, shampoo, detergent and toothpaste, as well as food items such as rice, sugar, fish sauce, vegetable oil, seasoning sauces, instant noodles and canned food.