Commerce launches Thai Help Thai discounts to cut living costs by up to 50%

Chanthapat Panjamanond, deputy director-general of the Department of Internal Trade (DIT), said during a briefing on the impact of the Middle East situation that the Commerce Ministry had introduced proactive measures to help reduce living costs for people nationwide.

These include the “Thai Help Thai” scheme, under which the ministry is joining hands with department stores, convenience stores, and leading manufacturers and distributors to offer more than 1,000 quality alternative-brand products at special prices, with discounts of up to 50%. The scheme will officially kick off on April 1.

In addition, the “Blue Flag” low-price scheme will cut prices on key consumer goods, while special-price sales points will be expanded to cover every province, with more than 500 locations nationwide. Mobile Blue Flag trucks will also be deployed to reach remote areas.

The ministry is also preparing measures to keep the prices of ready-made meals in check by supplying essential ingredients directly from the source, such as rice, cooking oil, eggs and sugar, to made-to-order food shops and curry rice vendors, in a bid to slow any unreasonable rise in retail prices.