Commerce Ministry set to expand controlled goods list to 71 items, with 13 more requiring approval before price rises

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry is preparing to expand its controlled goods list to 71 items, and tighten rules on price increases for a wider range of everyday products, according to Nantapong Jiralertpong, director of the Office of Trade Policy and Strategy and the ministry’s spokesperson.

Nantapong said that on the afternoon of March 25, Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun called a meeting of the Committee on the Price of Goods and Services to consider adding 12 more items to the controlled goods list. The proposed additions include cost-of-living products such as bottled water, and items linked to production costs—expanding the current list from 59 to 71.

He said the ministry is also preparing to increase the number of items that must obtain Commerce Ministry approval before any price increase. The number currently stands at eight, and is expected to rise by 13 more items, bringing the total to 21. Examples include toilet paper, dishwashing products, soap and shampoo. If approved by the committee, the measures will be submitted to the Cabinet for further consideration on March 31.