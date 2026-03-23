Commerce Ministry joins private sector to cut house-brand prices

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD), Ministry of Commerce, said that the prolonged conflict in the Middle East continues to have a direct impact on energy costs, particularly crude oil prices, which have risen above US$100 per barrel.
At the same time, the baht has begun to strengthen slightly, affecting the prices of raw materials that have to be imported from abroad for use in manufacturing, resulting in higher costs and affecting the public’s cost of living.
In response, the department has invited relevant partner agencies, such as the Board of Trade of Thailand, the Thai Retailers Association, the Thai Rice Packers Association, Central Retail Corporation Public Company Limited, Central Food Wholesales Limited, CP Axtra Public Company Limited, CP ALL Public Company Limited, and Foodland Supermarket Company Limited.
Villa Market JP Co., Ltd., Saha Pathanapibul Public Company Limited, Thai President Foods Public Company Limited, Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, Thai Vegetable Oil Public Company Limited, PRG Corporation Public Company Limited, and Khao Mahboonkrong Company Limited have also been invited to join a meeting to discuss the implementation of the “Thai Help Thai” project.
The project will set guidelines for overseeing the prices of consumer goods essential to daily life in line with the current situation.
The concept behind this measure is to reduce or freeze the prices of everyday necessities while also helping small operators at the same time, reflecting the intention to support the entire system.
The focus will be on the House Brand products of retail chains, as well as alternative or second-tier brands from the country’s major manufacturers, in order to help save money for the public.
The target products are divided into two main groups:
Consumer goods such as soap, shampoo, laundry detergent and toothpaste
Food products such as rice, sugar, fish sauce, vegetable oil, seasoning sauces, instant noodles and canned food
The project is expected to begin in April and will initially run for about two months.
Poonpong said that, amid the fighting in the Middle East, which is affecting countries worldwide, the department is seeking cooperation from various sectors, including producers and suppliers, asking them to keep prices unchanged and continue normal promotions, as the goods remain existing stock or are made from existing raw materials already in hand before the Middle East situation broke out.
They are also being asked to consider allocating alternative-brand products at special prices to be passed on to wholesale and retail shops, while modern trade retailers are being asked to consider offering House Brand and alternative-brand products at special prices through branches nationwide.
As for associations and chambers of commerce, such as the Thai Wholesale & Retail Trade Association, the Thai Retailers Association, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Thai Rice Packers Association, the Thai Beverage Industry Association and the three sugar mill associations, they are being asked to help publicise the measure and encourage members to join the price-freeze measure across all product categories.
“The department has asked operators to submit information on the list of products to be reduced in price to the department by Friday, March 27, 2026, so that the measure can be compiled and driven forward as quickly as possible,” Poonpong said.