Commerce Ministry joins private sector to cut house-brand prices

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD), Ministry of Commerce, said that the prolonged conflict in the Middle East continues to have a direct impact on energy costs, particularly crude oil prices, which have risen above US$100 per barrel.

At the same time, the baht has begun to strengthen slightly, affecting the prices of raw materials that have to be imported from abroad for use in manufacturing, resulting in higher costs and affecting the public’s cost of living.

In response, the department has invited relevant partner agencies, such as the Board of Trade of Thailand, the Thai Retailers Association, the Thai Rice Packers Association, Central Retail Corporation Public Company Limited, Central Food Wholesales Limited, CP Axtra Public Company Limited, CP ALL Public Company Limited, and Foodland Supermarket Company Limited.

Villa Market JP Co., Ltd., Saha Pathanapibul Public Company Limited, Thai President Foods Public Company Limited, Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, Thai Vegetable Oil Public Company Limited, PRG Corporation Public Company Limited, and Khao Mahboonkrong Company Limited have also been invited to join a meeting to discuss the implementation of the “Thai Help Thai” project.