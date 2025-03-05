ZF selects 75 Thai suppliers to boost global auto part exports

ZF (Thailand) operates as a subsidiary of ZF Group, one of the world’s largest Tier 1 auto parts suppliers with operations across Europe, America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. As a Tier 1 supplier, ZF Group directly supplies components and systems to vehicle manufacturers, while sourcing components from Tier 2 suppliers, who in turn procure raw materials from Tier 3 suppliers.

According to Narit, ZF (Thailand) is a leading manufacturer of transmission, suspension, and chassis components, supplying major vehicle manufacturers in Europe, America, Japan, South Korea, and China.

ZF Expands Investment in Thailand

Since 1996, ZF (Thailand) has invested in five factories in Rayong and Chonburi. As part of its expansion strategy, the company aims to increase its procurement in Thailand from €50 million (1.8 billion baht) per year to €500 million (18 billion baht) within five years.

Thailand to Become a Key Export Hub Amid Trade Tensions

Narit revealed that ZF’s decision to strengthen its presence in Thailand aligns with its strategy to mitigate the impact of intensifying global trade wars. The company plans to transform Thailand into a key hub for auto part exports to ensure stability and growth in its global operations.

The event was also attended by Daniele Pontarollo, Executive Vice President of Materials Management and Chief Procurement Officer of ZF Group in Germany.



