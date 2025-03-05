ZF selects 75 Thai suppliers to boost global auto part exports

ZF (Thailand) Co Ltd, a subsidiary of the global auto parts supplier ZF Group from Germany, has selected 75 Thai suppliers as part of its strategy to establish Thailand as a hub for manufacturing and exporting auto parts to vehicle manufacturers worldwide.
Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), announced on Wednesday that ZF (Thailand) hosted a matchmaking event on Tuesday, named ZF Thailand Supplier Day 2025, in collaboration with BOI.
The event took place in the Grand Ballroom of Rama Gardens Bangkok and was attended by 430 representatives from 200 Tier 2 and Tier 3 auto part suppliers.
Key Auto Parts Suppliers Chosen for Collaboration
During the event, ZF selected 75 suppliers across eight key auto part manufacturing groups, including:
ZF (Thailand) operates as a subsidiary of ZF Group, one of the world’s largest Tier 1 auto parts suppliers with operations across Europe, America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. As a Tier 1 supplier, ZF Group directly supplies components and systems to vehicle manufacturers, while sourcing components from Tier 2 suppliers, who in turn procure raw materials from Tier 3 suppliers.
According to Narit, ZF (Thailand) is a leading manufacturer of transmission, suspension, and chassis components, supplying major vehicle manufacturers in Europe, America, Japan, South Korea, and China.
Since 1996, ZF (Thailand) has invested in five factories in Rayong and Chonburi. As part of its expansion strategy, the company aims to increase its procurement in Thailand from €50 million (1.8 billion baht) per year to €500 million (18 billion baht) within five years.
Narit revealed that ZF’s decision to strengthen its presence in Thailand aligns with its strategy to mitigate the impact of intensifying global trade wars. The company plans to transform Thailand into a key hub for auto part exports to ensure stability and growth in its global operations.
The event was also attended by Daniele Pontarollo, Executive Vice President of Materials Management and Chief Procurement Officer of ZF Group in Germany.