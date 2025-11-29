Suphajee teams up with suppliers to offer 80% discounts on home repair items & services in flood-affected south

In response to the devastating floods in southern Thailand, Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has launched a significant initiative to help people in the affected areas recover. The ministry is working with leading building materials suppliers, including Thai Watsadu, HomePro, DoHome, Global House, and Mega Home, to provide massive discounts on essential home repair items and services. The campaign offers up to 80% off for a one-month period, ensuring that citizens can repair homes and businesses damaged by the flood at affordable prices.

Minister Suphajee explained that the initiative is aimed at alleviating the financial burden on citizens in the flood-affected regions, particularly in Hat Yai (Songkhla Province), where the floods caused severe damage. This program is also extended to other southern provinces such as Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Chumphon, Phatthalung, Trang, Satun, Yala, and Narathiwat. The project will increase product stock and expand delivery capabilities to 40 locations in southern Thailand to ensure that affected citizens can access the materials they need.