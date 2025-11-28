How one Hat Yai resident protected his house from the second wave of floods

The owner of a two-storey house in a Hat Yai housing estate said he spent one hour preparing to shield his house before the floodwaters arrived and successfully prevented it from flooding.
After his house was flooded during the first wave of floodwaters on November 21, a Facebook user named Wicharit Leelakorn managed to seal it before the second wave of flooding. This time, the preparations were successful, as floodwaters did not enter his house as they had during the first wave.
On November 24, Wicharit shared photos of his house, which had been saved from flooding in the second wave. One of the photos showed only shallow floodwater that seeped through the gate. He was able to control the water level in the house by using a water pump to drain it out.
In his post, he revealed that he spent an hour sealing the front gate with a large canvas and also shielded the external end of the water discharge pipe from his house.
But how did he manage to power his water pump, given that the provincial electricity supply had been cut off to flood-hit areas?
Wicharit explained that he used a diesel-powered generator and consumed only one and a half litres of petrol to run it.
Wicharit, who is the chair of the housing estate club, also allowed residents to recharge their mobile phones at his house after the power blackout.
His posts went viral, with many exaggerating that his house was "the only dry house in Hat Yai."