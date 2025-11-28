How one Hat Yai resident protected his house from the second wave of floods

The owner of a two-storey house in a Hat Yai housing estate said he spent one hour preparing to shield his house before the floodwaters arrived and successfully prevented it from flooding.

After his house was flooded during the first wave of floodwaters on November 21, a Facebook user named Wicharit Leelakorn managed to seal it before the second wave of flooding. This time, the preparations were successful, as floodwaters did not enter his house as they had during the first wave.

On November 24, Wicharit shared photos of his house, which had been saved from flooding in the second wave. One of the photos showed only shallow floodwater that seeped through the gate. He was able to control the water level in the house by using a water pump to drain it out.