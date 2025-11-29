Govt unveils 8 flood recovery measures for Hat Yai, including debt relief and death compensation

Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat revealed on Friday that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered all relevant agencies to expedite flood recovery and assistance efforts in Hat Yai, Songkhla. The aim is to return the city and its residents to normalcy as quickly as possible following the devastating floods.
Siripong outlined the eight key recovery measures that will begin immediately, targeting both individuals and businesses affected by the floods. The measures include:
These measures will focus on immediate relief for affected individuals, businesses, and communities, as well as the long-term recovery of Hat Yai and the wider Songkhla region. The recovery will begin with a large-scale clean-up operation tomorrow (November 29), and further measures will follow to accelerate the restoration of the area’s economy,” Siripong said.
These efforts aim to ensure that Hat Yai is ready for the upcoming year-end and New Year festivals, bringing the city back to full capacity as quickly as possible.