Govt unveils 8 flood recovery measures for Hat Yai, including debt relief and death compensation

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2025

The Thai government announces 8 key measures to aid flood victims in Hat Yai, including a one-year debt holiday, interest-free home repair loans, and compensation for deaths.

Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat revealed on Friday that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered all relevant agencies to expedite flood recovery and assistance efforts in Hat Yai, Songkhla. The aim is to return the city and its residents to normalcy as quickly as possible following the devastating floods.

Siripong outlined the eight key recovery measures that will begin immediately, targeting both individuals and businesses affected by the floods. The measures include:

  1. Debt suspension: A one-year moratorium on principal and interest payments for loans up to 1 million baht for both commercial and state banks.
  2. Interest-free personal and business loans: Loans of 100,000 baht with no interest for six months, with a three-year repayment period.
  3. Interest-free home repair loans: Up to 100,000 baht for home repairs with no interest for one year, and a three-year loan period, with family members eligible to act as loan guarantors.
  4. Insurance compensation: Car insurance companies will pay compensation under the terms of their policies, with streamlined processes to help affected citizens.
  5. Social Security compensation: Social Security will pay the maximum compensation for all claims related to the disaster.
  6. Death compensation: Families of those who have died as a result of the flooding will receive 2 million baht in compensation in areas under emergency decree.
  7. SME support: Special measures to support and quickly restore SMEs affected by the floods.
  8. Tax and economic stimulation measures: Implementing tax measures and organising activities to boost the local economy, attract tourists, and encourage spending in Hat Yai and flood-affected areas.

These measures will focus on immediate relief for affected individuals, businesses, and communities, as well as the long-term recovery of Hat Yai and the wider Songkhla region. The recovery will begin with a large-scale clean-up operation tomorrow (November 29), and further measures will follow to accelerate the restoration of the area’s economy,” Siripong said.

These efforts aim to ensure that Hat Yai is ready for the upcoming year-end and New Year festivals, bringing the city back to full capacity as quickly as possible.

