Govt unveils 8 flood recovery measures for Hat Yai, including debt relief and death compensation

Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat revealed on Friday that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered all relevant agencies to expedite flood recovery and assistance efforts in Hat Yai, Songkhla. The aim is to return the city and its residents to normalcy as quickly as possible following the devastating floods.

Siripong outlined the eight key recovery measures that will begin immediately, targeting both individuals and businesses affected by the floods. The measures include: