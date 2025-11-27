Govt announces string of measures to help southern flood victims

The government has announced a comprehensive package of measures to support flood victims in southern provinces, including an immediate 9,000-baht handout. The announcement followed a meeting of key government agencies.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, along with other concerned ministers, revealed the measures after a meeting held at the Finance Ministry, aimed at integrating efforts across all government agencies.
The most urgent measure involves allocating budgets to provincial administrations to provide immediate relief to flood victims, particularly in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district, which has been declared a state of emergency.
Anutin assured the public that the government was working tirelessly to provide aid to flood victims, with efforts to ensure that assistance reaches those affected as quickly as possible. The Budget Bureau has confirmed that it is ready to pay a 9,000-baht remedy compensation to each affected family.
To further streamline relief efforts, Anutin appointed the commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces to oversee the situation on the ground. Additionally, Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister will coordinate operations in Songkhla, while other deputy prime ministers will oversee relief efforts in other flooded provinces.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas shared that the Finance Ministry has increased the ceiling for emergency funds to 100 million baht for the flooded provinces. This will allow provincial governors to procure essential supplies such as food, water, and medicine for flood victims without bureaucratic delays.
For the post-flood recovery phase, the Finance Ministry will collaborate with state and private banks to provide financial aid packages. These will include debt moratoriums, interest suspensions, and interest-free loans to help victims repair their homes. Ekniti also coordinated with the Office of Insurance Commission to expedite insurance claims for those with house and vehicle insurance policies.
The Treasury Department has been instructed to prepare five to six buildings as temporary shelters for flood victims unable to return to their homes. Meanwhile, the Commerce Ministry will oversee the transport of low-priced consumer goods to the affected regions.
Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong reported that approximately 10,000 workplaces were damaged by the floods, affecting around 200,000 workers. The Social Security Fund will provide compensation to affected workers at 50% of their daily wages for up to six months.
Additionally, the Labour Ministry will set up repair centres in flood-hit provinces to assist in rebuilding homes once floodwaters subside.
PM’s Office Minister Paradorn Prissananantakul announced that the Flood Crisis Operations Centre will compile and disseminate daily updates on the flood situation. Information will be shared twice daily, covering efforts from the Finance, Commerce, Labour, and Digital Economy and Society Ministries.