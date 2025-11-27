Govt announces string of measures to help southern flood victims

Emergency Funds and Procurement Flexibility

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas shared that the Finance Ministry has increased the ceiling for emergency funds to 100 million baht for the flooded provinces. This will allow provincial governors to procure essential supplies such as food, water, and medicine for flood victims without bureaucratic delays.

Rehabilitation and Financial Support for Flood Victims

For the post-flood recovery phase, the Finance Ministry will collaborate with state and private banks to provide financial aid packages. These will include debt moratoriums, interest suspensions, and interest-free loans to help victims repair their homes. Ekniti also coordinated with the Office of Insurance Commission to expedite insurance claims for those with house and vehicle insurance policies.

Temporary Shelters and Relief Coordination

The Treasury Department has been instructed to prepare five to six buildings as temporary shelters for flood victims unable to return to their homes. Meanwhile, the Commerce Ministry will oversee the transport of low-priced consumer goods to the affected regions.

Labour Ministry’s Support for Workers

Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong reported that approximately 10,000 workplaces were damaged by the floods, affecting around 200,000 workers. The Social Security Fund will provide compensation to affected workers at 50% of their daily wages for up to six months.

Additionally, the Labour Ministry will set up repair centres in flood-hit provinces to assist in rebuilding homes once floodwaters subside.

Regular Flood Updates for Public Awareness

PM’s Office Minister Paradorn Prissananantakul announced that the Flood Crisis Operations Centre will compile and disseminate daily updates on the flood situation. Information will be shared twice daily, covering efforts from the Finance, Commerce, Labour, and Digital Economy and Society Ministries.

