Commerce Ministry tightens price checks, launches ‘Thai Helps Thai’ discounts from April 1

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce is tightening oversight of goods and services prices and will launch a new discount programme, ‘Thai Helps Thai’, from April 1, 2026, offering price cuts of up to 50% on selected household essentials.

Kanittha Kangsuanich, inspector-general and deputy spokesperson for the ministry, said officials are continuing to work in coordination with provincial governors, provincial energy offices and provincial committees to monitor and inspect prices daily, aiming to prevent opportunistic overpricing and stockpiling.

Between March 1-26, 2026, the Department of Internal Trade’s hotline 1569 received 410 complaints. Of these, 187 cases have been checked, with more than 200 still under review. Among the complaints were 44 cases alleging goods were sold at “unreasonable prices”. Kanittha said officials have requested cost documents from operators for verification, and if wrongdoing is found, authorities will pursue legal action to the fullest extent.

Kanittha said higher global oil prices have inevitably increased production and transport costs, prompting the ministry to introduce measures to support living costs and reduce burdens across the supply chain—from farmers and producers to retailers and consumers.