Thailand enters 2026 rainy season, with less rain and 1–2 storms forecast

Rainfall expected to be lower than last year

For the 2026 rainy season overall, nationwide rainfall is forecast to be lower than in 2025 and around 10% below the normal average.

From mid-May to mid-June, rainfall is expected to increase and become more continuous, particularly in the East and the west coast of the South, where isolated heavy rain is possible.

However, from late June to early July, rainfall and its distribution may decline, increasing the risk of dry spells in many areas, especially outside irrigation zones.

Rain is then expected to become more widespread again from August to September. During this period, authorities are urging close monitoring for heavy rain, flash floods, forest run-off and overflowing rivers in several areas.

The TMD is also closely monitoring the El Niño–Southern Oscillation, or ENSO. Conditions are currently neutral, but there is a tendency for a shift towards El Niño in the second half of the year. This could result in rainfall being lower than normal and temperatures slightly above average across Thailand.

Although total rainfall for the year is expected to be below normal, the department warned that heavy rain may still occur at times due to the influence of the monsoon and low-pressure systems. These conditions could trigger flash floods, forest run-off and disruption to agricultural areas.