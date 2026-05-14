India bans sugar exports, opening the door for Brazil and Thailand

India has stopped sugar exports with immediate effect, saying on Wednesday (May 13) that shipments would be barred until September 30, 2026, or until further orders, as the world’s second-largest sugar producer seeks to contain domestic prices.

The ban covers both raw and white sugar, although the government said some cargoes already moving through the export process would still be allowed under specific conditions.

India, the biggest sugar exporter after Brazil, had earlier permitted mills to ship 1.59 million metric tons overseas on the assumption that production would be higher than domestic demand. That outlook has changed, with output now expected to fall short of consumption for a second year in a row as cane yields weaken in key growing areas.