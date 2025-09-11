Thai traditional medicine expert’s diet tips for staying healthy in rainy season

Dr Ratchanee Chanthakes, Director of the Institute of Thai Traditional Medicine, explained that according to traditional Thai medicine, the rainy season is a time when the body’s wind elements can become unstable, leading to digestive issues such as bloating, indigestion, and discomfort from the damp weather and increased pathogens brought by rain.

In this season, it is recommended to consume spicy foods with herbs like ginger, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, fingerroot, pepper, and holy basil.