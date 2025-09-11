Thai traditional medicine expert’s diet tips for staying healthy in rainy season

Dr Ratchanee Chanthakes, Director of the Institute of Thai Traditional Medicine, explained that according to traditional Thai medicine, the rainy season is a time when the body’s wind elements can become unstable, leading to digestive issues such as bloating, indigestion, and discomfort from the damp weather and increased pathogens brought by rain.
In this season, it is recommended to consume spicy foods with herbs like ginger, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, fingerroot, pepper, and holy basil.
These ingredients help expel gas, relieve bloating, and stimulate digestion. Suggested dishes include Tom Yum soup, sour curry, Pad Kaprao, Tom Klong (herbal soup), and stir-fried dishes with chilli.
Herbal drinks such as hot ginger tea and lemongrass tea are also great options for maintaining health during the rainy season. Dr Ratchanee advises avoiding overly sweet, fatty, or hard-to-digest foods, as well as cooling herbs, as they can slow down digestion and make it harder for the body to adapt to the damp weather.
In addition to a balanced diet, the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine emphasises the importance of basic hygiene practices during the rainy season. This includes eating freshly cooked food, using serving spoons, washing hands frequently, and, if caught in the rain, taking a shower and changing clothes promptly to prevent dampness. It is also advised to avoid wearing wet shoes or socks.
Furthermore, it is important to engage in appropriate exercise, get enough rest, and maintain a positive mental attitude to strengthen immunity and reduce the risk of diseases common during the rainy season.
“Integrating traditional Thai medicine wisdom with modern health practices can effectively promote overall well-being,” Dr Ratchanee concluded.