Thailand Sees Spike in Flu and RSV Cases as Rainy Season Hits

Thailand's Public Health Ministry has issued a warning about a continuous surge in influenza and RSV cases, particularly among children, as the country enters the rainy season.
According to Dr Panumas Yannawetsakul, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), data from the past week (7-13 September 2025) showed a significant increase in respiratory illnesses.
There were 30,055 new cases of influenza and 3,454 new cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), bringing the total number of influenza cases since 1 January to over 555,000, with 59 deaths.
The DDC highlighted that children are the primary at-risk group. The highest rates of influenza infection are found in children aged 5-9, while RSV is most prevalent in those aged 0-4.
"Both of these diseases are respiratory infections that typically spread during the rainy season," said Dr Panumas. "Without proper prevention, they can easily lead to outbreaks, especially in schools, daycare centres and other community settings."
While symptoms for both viruses can be similar, there are some key differences. Influenza patients typically experience a sudden high fever, chills, body aches, and a dry cough.
RSV, however, often leads to more severe respiratory symptoms like shortness of breath and wheezing, especially in young children.
Dr Direk Khampaen, Deputy Director-General of the DDC, urged the public to take precautions.
He recommended wearing a face mask in crowded places, washing hands frequently, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, and, most importantly, keeping sick children home from school to prevent further spread.