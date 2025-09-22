Thailand Sees Spike in Flu and RSV Cases as Rainy Season Hits

Thailand's Public Health Ministry has issued a warning about a continuous surge in influenza and RSV cases, particularly among children, as the country enters the rainy season.

According to Dr Panumas Yannawetsakul, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), data from the past week (7-13 September 2025) showed a significant increase in respiratory illnesses.

There were 30,055 new cases of influenza and 3,454 new cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), bringing the total number of influenza cases since 1 January to over 555,000, with 59 deaths.

The DDC highlighted that children are the primary at-risk group. The highest rates of influenza infection are found in children aged 5-9, while RSV is most prevalent in those aged 0-4.