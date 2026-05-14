Thailand Signals Global Ambition at Cannes with Major Film Incentives

Critical Success and Global Spotlights

The 2026 festival serves as a prestigious backdrop for Thai creative talent, with two features earning coveted spots in the official programme. "9 Temples to Heaven" has been selected for the Directors’ Fortnight, while the intriguing "What Do You Seek in the Dark?" features in Critics’ Week.

Sabeeda Thaised, Minister of Culture, lauded the selections as "a significant milestone," noting that the films’ presence in such elite categories reflects the international community’s growing confidence in Thai storytelling.

The 20% Digital Rebate

In a bold move to lure foreign investment, the government has announced a landmark 20% cash rebate for international digital content production.

Under the new scheme, foreign firms commissioning Thai digital services—including animation, visual effects (VFX), and post-production—will be eligible for the rebate on projects with a minimum contract value of 5 million Baht.

This financial stimulus is aimed at elevating Thailand’s technical studios to the same global standing as its location filming industry, which has long been a favourite for Hollywood and European productions.

