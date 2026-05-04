Thailand pushes Land Bridge as energy hub to guard against Hormuz risk

Akanat Promphan, Minister of Energy, has outlined the direction for managing the country’s energy sector amid volatility in the global situation, saying this is the most appropriate time for structural change.

The focus is on turning crises into strategic opportunities to attract investment and strengthen Thailand so it can compete with neighbouring countries that have higher economic growth rates, or GDP growth.

A key issue being prioritised is the use of the Land Bridge project as a tool to strengthen energy security.

He stressed that the project must include comprehensive energy infrastructure, comprising:

More than roads and railways: the Land Bridge must include the construction of large oil storage facilities, or tank farms, and an oil pipeline transport system linking the two coastlines.

A new alternative to Singapore: the aim is to attract Middle Eastern oil-producing countries to store crude oil and conduct trading in Thailand, instead of relying solely on established markets such as Singapore.