BOT warns SMEs and vulnerable groups face hardest economic shock

Warning of a lasting impact, even if the war ends

The economy is therefore certain to slow and needs stimulus from the government to provide support. Inflation will rise clearly and may be at 3-4% before easing late in the year. The key factor is oil prices remaining high even after the war ends; oil prices are likely to stay above pre-crisis levels, keeping pressure on inflation and causing further impact.

Inflation will begin to ease when it enters a high-base period, especially around March-April 2027. Therefore, even if the war ends, oil prices will remain higher than before the crisis.

“Economic stimulus measures will play an important role in supporting the economy. The form needs to be considered carefully, whether it is money transfers for short-term stimulus or investment to create longer-term effects. Each approach has different advantages. Money transfers stimulate the economy immediately, but the effect disappears the following year, while investment, although slower to take effect, is more sustainable. The government may therefore need to weigh the pros and cons that would arise.”

The debt situation is being closely monitored

On debt, the BOT is monitoring the situation closely and has asked financial institutions to accelerate help for borrowers through debt restructuring, interest-burden reduction or other measures to prevent bad debts. This includes using targeted tools such as SMEs Credit Boost and SMEs Secure+. However, the situation is not as difficult as during COVID-19, when income in many sectors almost disappeared.

Therefore, large-scale measures do not need to be used immediately, but readiness is being prepared if the situation worsens, with additional measures such as asset transfers to settle debt, the Fah-Som measure and asset-management measures that were used during Covid-19.

“Today, we are trying to support the situation, both by keeping repayments from turning into bad debt and by reducing interest and principal. All of this is being monitored closely.”

Fiscal policy is advised to handle the supply shock

The current shock to Thailand’s economy is a “supply-side shock” or supply shock. Fiscal policy is the most effective tool, not monetary policy, which is like a broad-acting tool.

At present, assistance needs to be targeted at affected groups, such as people at the grassroots level, SMEs, small operators or energy-intensive sectors.

Monetary policy is a broad tool that cannot be targeted. Measures should therefore become more “targeted”, focusing on high-impact groups such as low-income people, SMEs and energy-intensive businesses.

Borrowing should focus on investment

On the government’s plan to issue an emergency decree to borrow THB400 billion, the central bank believes greater priority should be given to the investment share rather than relief payments alone, because the latter helps only in the short term and would hurt GDP in the following year due to an artificially high base.

Investment, by contrast, would create continued and sustainable growth.

On the financial side, tools for handling problems have been developed much further. In the past, monetary policy alone was used to maintain stability, the macroeconomy and inflation.

The BOT has now expanded its role in maintaining stability, not only managing inflation but also ensuring the economy grows at an appropriate level so it does not become a structural problem. Monetary policy is therefore used to maintain price stability while increasingly being paired with economic support to help people and businesses.

The BOT also no longer relies only on interest-rate policy, but uses targeted measures recently announced that will gradually take effect over 3-6 months, such as the SMEs Credit Boost. It therefore has both the policy rate and targeted support measures.

In addition, an available tool when necessary is money used to repay the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF) debt, by reducing contributions from 0.46% to 0.23%. This is a broad and powerful tool that immediately reduces loan interest costs, and the BOT is ready to do more if necessary.

No need for further rate cuts

At present, interest rates should not be reduced because inflation is rising temporarily. However, if the economy faces serious problems in 2026-2027, everything will depend on a data-dependent assessment. Monetary policy and targeted policies are ready to move immediately.

Thailand’s policy rate is low at 1%, the third lowest in the world after Switzerland and Japan. Monetary policy or policy rates among central banks worldwide are being assessed in the same direction: “wait and see”, meaning delaying to assess the situation or holding interest rates, and “look through”, meaning looking past temporary volatility.

This round of inflation is mainly supply-side, caused by higher energy costs, and is not due to demand outstripping supply, or demand-side pressure. Accelerating rate increases would therefore be of no benefit because they would hurt demand, would not lower asset prices and could damage the economy.