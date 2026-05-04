Lithium battery truck fire closes Bang Na-Trat Road

Motorists have been warned to expect heavy congestion after a truck carrying lithium batteries caught fire on Bang Na-Trat Road, forcing authorities to close part of the inbound route to Bangkok.

The fire broke out at around 7.30pm on May 3 on Thepharat Road, also known as Bang Na-Trat Road, near kilometre 40. The blaze was difficult to control because of the chemical properties of the batteries, according to the report.

Heat from the fire also affected the Burapha Withi Expressway above the scene, causing concrete to crack and fall onto the road below.