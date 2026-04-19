Nine killed in Nan pickup crash on steep mountain road

Nine villagers were killed after a pickup truck carrying a large group of local residents crashed on a steep downhill stretch of Highway 1256 in Nan’s Pua district on Saturday evening (April 18), with rescue teams rushing 14 injured passengers to hospital after the wreck.

Police were alerted at 5.55pm to the crash at Huai Yen curve, kilometre 8+700, on the Pua–Doi Phu Kha National Park–Bo Kluea route, near the boundary between Ban Na Lae and Ban Mon.

Five people died at the scene, while later updates said the death toll had risen to nine.