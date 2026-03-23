Govt makes electric vehicles mandatory label-controlled products to ensure buyers get full information

The government has stepped up consumer protection by designating electric vehicles (EVs) as label-controlled products, requiring clearer information to help the public make informed purchasing decisions.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwatana said the change follows a labelling committee announcement and has been in force since March 21, 2026.

She said the measure is intended to ensure consumers receive accurate, complete and comparable information before buying, as EV popularity continues to rise.



What businesses must show on labels

Operators must display labels in Thai, or with Thai clearly included, and must state key information clearly, including: