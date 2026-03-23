Govt makes electric vehicles mandatory label-controlled products to ensure buyers get full information

The government has stepped up consumer protection by designating electric vehicles (EVs) as label-controlled products, requiring clearer information to help the public make informed purchasing decisions.
Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwatana said the change follows a labelling committee announcement and has been in force since March 21, 2026.
She said the measure is intended to ensure consumers receive accurate, complete and comparable information before buying, as EV popularity continues to rise.
What businesses must show on labels
Operators must display labels in Thai, or with Thai clearly included, and must state key information clearly, including:
EV-specific information required
For electric vehicles, labels must also include at least:
For imported EVs, labels must also specify the country of manufacture and full importer details so consumers can verify the vehicle’s origin.
Lalida said the measure will help consumers better understand EV features, reduce the risk of misunderstanding, and improve safety in use.