Govt makes electric vehicles mandatory label-controlled products to ensure buyers get full information

MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2026

Thailand has designated electric vehicles as label-controlled products from March 21, 2026, requiring Thai-language labels with clear details on price, specifications, battery information and safety standards to strengthen consumer protection.

The government has stepped up consumer protection by designating electric vehicles (EVs) as label-controlled products, requiring clearer information to help the public make informed purchasing decisions.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwatana said the change follows a labelling committee announcement and has been in force since March 21, 2026.

She said the measure is intended to ensure consumers receive accurate, complete and comparable information before buying, as EV popularity continues to rise.


What businesses must show on labels

Operators must display labels in Thai, or with Thai clearly included, and must state key information clearly, including:

  • brand and model
  • drive system
  • price
  • manufacturing date
  • instructions for use
  • usage guidance and safety precautions
  • clearly visible warning statements

Govt makes electric vehicles mandatory label-controlled products to ensure buyers get full information


EV-specific information required

For electric vehicles, labels must also include at least:

  • EV type (such as HEV, PHEV, BEV or FCEV)
  • motor power and continuous power
  • battery type and capacity
  • driving range per full charge
  • battery warranty terms (or a clear statement if there is no warranty)
  • electricity consumption rate
  • electrical system safety standards

For imported EVs, labels must also specify the country of manufacture and full importer details so consumers can verify the vehicle’s origin.

Lalida said the measure will help consumers better understand EV features, reduce the risk of misunderstanding, and improve safety in use.

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy