Oil surge lifts EV demand as Chinese brands flood Motor Show 2026 with new EVs

Grand Prix International Public Company Limited, organiser of the “Bangkok Motor Show 2026”, reported that 45 car and motorcycle companies have already confirmed booths this year, comprising 37 car companies and eight motorcycle companies. No fewer than 10 new models will be launched, covering electric vehicles and alternative-energy vehicles, as well as new brands that have only recently entered the Thai market, namely Chery, LEPAS, Firefly, Forthing and Tesla.
Jaturont Komolmis, vice chairman of the event, said this year’s show focuses on linking automotive manufacturers, technology and global markets in order to support the country’s progress, in line with the direction of the automotive industry as it moves towards the full era of electric vehicles and smart technology.
All companies have adjusted their pricing strategies and are offering financial terms that make purchase decisions easier, whether through more accessible prices, promotional campaigns or flexible instalment programmes. This year’s event is expected to generate at least 10% more revenue than last year.
“From the tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran, which may affect the global economy, this is an external factor that must be closely monitored. Managing the overall impact will require cooperation and appropriate measures from the government at the policy level,” Jaturont said.
The 47th Bangkok International Motor Show will be held from March 25 to April 5, 2026, at IMPACT Challenger Halls 1-3, Muang Thong Thani.
Sunhavut Thamchuanviriya, chief executive officer of Millennium Group Corporation (Asia) Public Company Limited, or MGC-ASIA, said this year would be a golden opportunity for EVs, with sales expected to grow further because of the war in the Middle East.
“What triggers, or makes customers accept EVs, is the cost of living, particularly fuel prices, which have become the turning point. Combined with improved EV infrastructure and government support, EV sales this year are likely to grow more than expected, to the point that there may not be enough vehicles to sell,” Sunhavut said in summary.
MGC-ASIA is exhibiting at the Bangkok Motor Show 2026 with the brands for which it is the distributor, Aston Martin, Jeep, Rolls-Royce, Maserati and XPENG, excluding the brands for which it is a dealer, with sales teams sent to their booths, namely Honda and ZEEKR.
MGC-ASIA hopes that the Honda e: N2, priced at more than 1.4 million baht, and the ZEEKR X, with revised specifications and its price reduced to 899,000 baht, will be its key EV sellers, along with XPENG, which is also launching new versions of the G6 and X9.
At the Bangkok Motor Show 2026, newly launched EVs will also come from premium brands such as the BMW iX3 (Neue Klasse), the Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric, which will be brought in for display, the new CLA Electric and the Porsche Cayenne Electric.
Japanese brands include the Suzuki e VITARA, Mazda6e, Honda e: N2 and Honda Super-ONE. Among Chinese brands are the GWM ORA 5 SUV, MG IM5, NIO firefly and the CHANGAN NEVO Q05, while BYD is bringing in three additional EV models: the ATTO 1, ATTO 2 and SEAL 6.
In the 400,000-500,000 baht EV segment, the line-up is led by the ATTO 1 and ATTO 2. The ATTO 1, or Seagull, will be marketed in Thailand in two sub-variants. The DYNAMIC variant uses a 30 kWh battery, can travel 300 kilometres on a full charge (NEDC), supports DC charging of up to 30 kW, and is tipped to start at 399,900 baht.
The ATTO 1 PREMIUM uses a 38.8 kWh battery, can travel 380 kilometres per charge (NEDC), supports 40 kW DC charging, and will be priced at under 500,000 baht. Its direct rival is the Geely EX2.
Meanwhile, the ATTO 2 will go head-to-head with another new EV launching at the event, the CHANGAN NEVO Q05, a B-SUV with a range of 400-500 kilometres per charge and a price of around 500,000 baht.
The CHANGAN NEVO Q05 is assembled in Thailand at Changan’s plant in Rayong and is subject to 2% excise tax under BOI production conditions. The ATTO 1 and ATTO 2, meanwhile, are fully imported from China. Although they are not subject to import duty, they are liable for 10% excise tax.