Oil surge lifts EV demand as Chinese brands flood Motor Show 2026 with new EVs

MGC-ASIA hopes that the Honda e: N2, priced at more than 1.4 million baht, and the ZEEKR X, with revised specifications and its price reduced to 899,000 baht, will be its key EV sellers, along with XPENG, which is also launching new versions of the G6 and X9.

At the Bangkok Motor Show 2026, newly launched EVs will also come from premium brands such as the BMW iX3 (Neue Klasse), the Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric, which will be brought in for display, the new CLA Electric and the Porsche Cayenne Electric.

Japanese brands include the Suzuki e VITARA, Mazda6e, Honda e: N2 and Honda Super-ONE. Among Chinese brands are the GWM ORA 5 SUV, MG IM5, NIO firefly and the CHANGAN NEVO Q05, while BYD is bringing in three additional EV models: the ATTO 1, ATTO 2 and SEAL 6.

In the 400,000-500,000 baht EV segment, the line-up is led by the ATTO 1 and ATTO 2. The ATTO 1, or Seagull, will be marketed in Thailand in two sub-variants. The DYNAMIC variant uses a 30 kWh battery, can travel 300 kilometres on a full charge (NEDC), supports DC charging of up to 30 kW, and is tipped to start at 399,900 baht.

The ATTO 1 PREMIUM uses a 38.8 kWh battery, can travel 380 kilometres per charge (NEDC), supports 40 kW DC charging, and will be priced at under 500,000 baht. Its direct rival is the Geely EX2.

Meanwhile, the ATTO 2 will go head-to-head with another new EV launching at the event, the CHANGAN NEVO Q05, a B-SUV with a range of 400-500 kilometres per charge and a price of around 500,000 baht.

The CHANGAN NEVO Q05 is assembled in Thailand at Changan’s plant in Rayong and is subject to 2% excise tax under BOI production conditions. The ATTO 1 and ATTO 2, meanwhile, are fully imported from China. Although they are not subject to import duty, they are liable for 10% excise tax.