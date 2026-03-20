Health Ministry steps up contingency plan, monitors drug supplies and prioritises emergency vehicles

The Public Health Ministry has outlined a contingency plan to manage potential spillovers from unrest in the Middle East, including close monitoring of medicines, strict energy-saving measures across hospitals nationwide, wider use of technology to reduce travel, appropriate dispensing for chronic patients, and coordination with petrol stations to ensure emergency ambulances can operate without disruption.
Dr Ekachai Piensriwatchara, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry, said the Public Health Minister has instructed officials to closely monitor developments, focusing on two key resources that could affect public services: medicines and medical supplies, and energy.
Ekachai said overall stocks of medicines and medical supplies are currently sufficient for about three to four months.
At the central level, the Public Health Administration Division is working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to track information and coordinate both:
He said the ministry is using an online medical supplies management information system to consolidate inventory data from 904 hospitals nationwide—including regional, general and community hospitals—allowing authorities to track the quantity of each medicine held in every province and health region.
The ministry will keep a close watch on medicine items considered sensitive—whether due to raw material constraints, domestic production limits or import reliance—based on the FDA’s essential medicines list. This includes key medicines for chronic diseases and psychiatric medications, to prevent patients from running out. Hospitals will apply appropriate-use measures in line with local conditions and management within each province or health zone.
Ekachai said the situation has a direct impact on oil prices, so the ministry has instructed all affiliated agencies nationwide to implement energy-saving measures strictly.
Hospital directors have been told to adjust service models as appropriate, including measures to reduce travel by promoting telemedicine and Health Rider services (home delivery of medicines). The aim is to reduce energy use for both hospitals and the public.
Hospitals are also advised to adjust the duration of prescriptions for chronic patients in line with the situation, while communicating clearly with the public to prevent panic.
The ministry is also coordinating with petrol stations in local areas to reserve or organise services for emergency ambulances, ensuring they can carry out missions without obstacles.
“The Public Health Ministry has an accurate drug stock monitoring system and is prepared in every dimension. Even if external conditions remain volatile, healthcare services for the public will continue smoothly and efficiently,” Ekachai said.