Health Ministry steps up contingency plan, monitors drug supplies and prioritises emergency vehicles

The Public Health Ministry has outlined a contingency plan to manage potential spillovers from unrest in the Middle East, including close monitoring of medicines, strict energy-saving measures across hospitals nationwide, wider use of technology to reduce travel, appropriate dispensing for chronic patients, and coordination with petrol stations to ensure emergency ambulances can operate without disruption.

Dr Ekachai Piensriwatchara, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry, said the Public Health Minister has instructed officials to closely monitor developments, focusing on two key resources that could affect public services: medicines and medical supplies, and energy.

Ekachai said overall stocks of medicines and medical supplies are currently sufficient for about three to four months.

At the central level, the Public Health Administration Division is working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to track information and coordinate both:

Supply, with pharmaceutical manufacturers and importers, and

Demand, with regional hospitals that use medicines.

He said the ministry is using an online medical supplies management information system to consolidate inventory data from 904 hospitals nationwide—including regional, general and community hospitals—allowing authorities to track the quantity of each medicine held in every province and health region.