No meningococcal outbreak in Thailand, Health Ministry urges vigilance

Dr Montien Kanasawat, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said on March 19, 2026, that the department had been closely and continuously monitoring the meningococcal disease outbreak in the UK, noting that the disease must be kept under surveillance under the Communicable Diseases Act 2015.

For Thailand, from the start of the year to date, a cumulative total of 5 cases has been recorded, representing an incidence rate of 0.008 per 100,000 population, with 3 deaths (a 60% case fatality rate).

Cases have been found sporadically in five provinces Nan, Yala, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Udon Thani with one case in each province and no epidemiological links identified.

By age group, the highest number of cases was found among children aged 0–4 years, followed by those aged 40–49 and 20–29 years, respectively.