No meningococcal outbreak in Thailand, Health Ministry urges vigilance

Dr Montien Kanasawat, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said on March 19, 2026, that the department had been closely and continuously monitoring the meningococcal disease outbreak in the UK, noting that the disease must be kept under surveillance under the Communicable Diseases Act 2015.
For Thailand, from the start of the year to date, a cumulative total of 5 cases has been recorded, representing an incidence rate of 0.008 per 100,000 population, with 3 deaths (a 60% case fatality rate).
Cases have been found sporadically in five provinces Nan, Yala, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Udon Thani with one case in each province and no epidemiological links identified.
By age group, the highest number of cases was found among children aged 0–4 years, followed by those aged 40–49 and 20–29 years, respectively.
Data from the past 10 years (2015–2025) also show that Thailand has consistently recorded low levels of this disease, averaging around 20–30 cases a year, with no large-scale outbreak pattern detected.
“Although Thailand is not currently facing an outbreak, this disease is severe and can progress rapidly. We therefore need to emphasise the principle of ‘detect early, treat early, control early’, alongside continuous surveillance and response measures, including rapid case finding, prompt diagnosis and treatment, follow-up of close contacts, and appropriate risk communication,” Montien said.
Dr Direk Khampaen, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, added that meningococcal disease is a severe bacterial infection caused by Neisseria meningitidis.
It spreads through droplets from coughing or sneezing, or through prolonged close contact, particularly in places where large numbers of people gather, such as dormitories, educational institutions or activity camps.
He advised that anyone who develops a sudden high fever together with neck stiffness, drowsiness, or a rash with bleeding spots on the skin should seek medical attention immediately.
People planning to travel overseas, especially to areas or activities involving large gatherings such as dormitories, educational institutions or camps, should consider getting vaccinated at least 10 days before departure.
The Department of Disease Control reiterated that Thailand remains able to control the disease situation effectively, and urged the public to follow updates from reliable sources and strictly comply with the advice of public health officials.