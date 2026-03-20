UK meningococcal outbreak raises alarm after two deaths

The outbreak of meningococcal disease in UK has become a major source of fear among parents and students after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued an urgent warning following the spread of Meningitis B among students at the University of Kent.

After laboratory confirmation found several infected students, health authorities moved quickly to contain the situation by deploying staff to set up a temporary vaccination centre and rushing more than 1,000 doses to students and staff considered to be at very high risk, in an effort to build immunity and prevent the disease from spreading beyond the university.

The outbreak is reported to have begun in early March 2026 in the United Kingdom, particularly in Canterbury, Kent, where invasive meningococcal disease caused by meningococcal group B, or MenB, has spread in an unusually severe and rapid manner.

At least two people have died, including a 21-year-old University of Kent student and a secondary school pupil in Faversham, prompting the authorities to raise the warning level and intensify emergency measures.