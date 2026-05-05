Hormuz claims clash — Maersk exit disputed by Iran

A Maersk-operated commercial vessel has exited the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz with support from the US military, as Washington pushes ahead with efforts to restore shipping through the key waterway.
Maersk said the Alliance Fairfax, a US-flagged vehicle carrier operated by its Farrell Lines subsidiary, passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday (May 4) accompanied by US military assets. The company said the transit was completed without incident and that all crew were safe and unharmed.
A Maersk spokesperson said the vessel’s operator had been contacted by the US military and offered the opportunity to leave the Gulf under US military escort.
The vessel is operated by Farrell Lines Inc, a subsidiary of Maersk Line Limited. Farrell Lines was acquired by Maersk in 2007.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in an earlier post on X on Monday that two US-flagged merchant vessels had successfully transited the strait. CENTCOM said American forces were “actively assisting” efforts to restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while US Navy guided-missile destroyers were operating in the Gulf under “Project Freedom”.
Iran rejected CENTCOM’s account, saying the US claim that vessels had passed through the Strait of Hormuz was false. The denial came as the two sides exchanged fire in the Persian Gulf, further escalating tensions around one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.
The Alliance Fairfax was among hundreds of vessels stranded in the Gulf after the Strait of Hormuz was virtually closed in early March. At least one other US-flagged vessel remains in the Gulf area.