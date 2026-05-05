Hormuz claims clash — Maersk exit disputed by Iran

A Maersk-operated commercial vessel has exited the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz with support from the US military, as Washington pushes ahead with efforts to restore shipping through the key waterway.

Maersk said the Alliance Fairfax, a US-flagged vehicle carrier operated by its Farrell Lines subsidiary, passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday (May 4) accompanied by US military assets. The company said the transit was completed without incident and that all crew were safe and unharmed.

A Maersk spokesperson said the vessel’s operator had been contacted by the US military and offered the opportunity to leave the Gulf under US military escort.

The vessel is operated by Farrell Lines Inc, a subsidiary of Maersk Line Limited. Farrell Lines was acquired by Maersk in 2007.