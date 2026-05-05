Project Freedom falters — Gulf clashes hit ships and ceasefire

The United States and Iran launched fresh attacks in the Gulf on Monday (May 4), escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz as Washington attempted to reopen the vital shipping route under a new initiative dubbed “Project Freedom”.

The operation, announced by President Donald Trump, is aimed at helping stranded tankers and commercial vessels resume transit through the strait, which has been largely closed since the outbreak of war following US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Despite the effort, the situation on the ground appeared to deteriorate rapidly. Multiple vessels reported explosions and fires, while Iran launched missile and drone attacks across the region, including a strike that set ablaze an oil facility in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

US forces said they had destroyed six Iranian military boats during the clashes, although Iran denied the claim. The two sides continued to issue conflicting accounts of events in and around the strait, making independent verification difficult.

Trump provided few operational details about “Project Freedom”, describing it as an effort to allow ships to “get on with their business”. The initiative was framed as a response to requests from multiple countries whose vessels have been stranded due to the conflict.