OPEC+ raises oil quota as Hormuz crisis keeps supply tight

OPEC+ has agreed to raise its oil production target by 188,000 barrels per day (bpd) from June, pressing ahead with a gradual rollback of earlier voluntary cuts even as disruption in the Strait of Hormuz continues to restrict real supply to global markets.

Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman met virtually on May 3 and said the adjustment would come from the additional voluntary cuts first announced in April 2023. The seven countries said the move was aimed at supporting market stability while keeping a cautious approach to future supply decisions.

Seven producers continue gradual rollback of cuts

The latest increase follows earlier OPEC+ decisions to add 206,000 bpd in April and again in May, forming part of a phased unwinding of the 1.65 million bpd in voluntary reductions. OPEC+ said these adjustments could still be paused, reversed or accelerated depending on market conditions.