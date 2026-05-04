Parnpree leads Thai business team to SelectUSA 2026

Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, chairman of the advisory board to the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, is leading a Thai private-sector delegation to the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026 in the United States as Thailand seeks to expand trade and investment opportunities and strengthen its economic partnership with Washington.
The Department of Information under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the delegation would attend the summit in Maryland from May 2-6, alongside related activities in Washington, DC, aimed at deepening Thailand-US economic cooperation.
The ministry, in cooperation with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, led by chairman Poj Aramwattananont, is taking Thai business representatives to the annual investment event organised by the US Department of Commerce.
The delegation includes executives from several key sectors, including food, energy, petrochemicals, finance and packaging, as well as start-ups.
Parnpree and the Thai private-sector team are scheduled to meet senior officials from the US Department of State and the US Department of Commerce, as well as representatives from the US Chamber of Commerce and the US-ASEAN Business Council.
The talks are intended to support stronger bilateral relations and raise the level of Thailand-US economic partnership.
The ministry said the visit forms part of its economic diplomacy strategy, aimed at building confidence in Thailand and promoting cooperation with international partners to enhance the country’s economic opportunities and competitiveness.
The early part of the programme includes meetings with US government agencies, discussions with private-sector representatives and leading investors, and participation in SelectUSA activities.
SelectUSA is a global platform promoting investment in the United States, with a focus on business networking, insight-sharing and opening new opportunities for Thai investors.
The 14 Thai private-sector organisations and companies joining the SelectUSA 2026 delegation are: