Parnpree leads Thai business team to SelectUSA 2026

Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, chairman of the advisory board to the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, is leading a Thai private-sector delegation to the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026 in the United States as Thailand seeks to expand trade and investment opportunities and strengthen its economic partnership with Washington.

The Department of Information under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the delegation would attend the summit in Maryland from May 2-6, alongside related activities in Washington, DC, aimed at deepening Thailand-US economic cooperation.

The ministry, in cooperation with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, led by chairman Poj Aramwattananont, is taking Thai business representatives to the annual investment event organised by the US Department of Commerce.