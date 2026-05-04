Thailand monitors 8 reservoirs despite adequate water supplies

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) reported Thailand’s overall water situation as of 7am on Sunday (May 3, 2026), saying water volumes in reservoirs nationwide remained sufficient for use until the end of the current dry season.
However, it has announced monitoring for 8 large reservoirs where water volumes are below the benchmark.
For Monday, upper Thailand and the South will still see isolated thunderstorms, but people are advised to prepare for conditions over the coming week.
Current overall reservoir storage stands at 59% of capacity, or 47,381 million cubic metres, with details by region as follows:
The water situation at three main reservoirs in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) continues to be closely monitored:
Checks on water quality for consumption and agriculture found that most areas remained within standard criteria, not exceeding 0.25-2 grammes per litre, except the Bang Pakong River at Bang Taen monitoring station in Prachin Buri, where salinity exceeded the prescribed standard.
ONWR said 8 large reservoirs were under monitoring because their water volumes were below the control level, or Low Water Level:
In addition, 67 medium-sized reservoirs nationwide have water levels below 30%.
Relevant agencies are managing water resources to ensure sufficient supplies until the end of the 2025/2026 dry season.