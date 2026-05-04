Thailand monitors 8 reservoirs despite adequate water supplies

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) reported Thailand’s overall water situation as of 7am on Sunday (May 3, 2026), saying water volumes in reservoirs nationwide remained sufficient for use until the end of the current dry season.

However, it has announced monitoring for 8 large reservoirs where water volumes are below the benchmark.

Weather forecast: prepare for more rain on May 4-5

For Monday, upper Thailand and the South will still see isolated thunderstorms, but people are advised to prepare for conditions over the coming week.